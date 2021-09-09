BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Thursday, said that he was unsure whether the fifth Test between India and England would happen or not, after a member of the Indian support staff tested positive for COVID-19.

We don't know if match will happen at this moment: BCCI President Sourav Ganguly after Indian physio tests COVID positive ahead of 5th Test — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 9, 2021

