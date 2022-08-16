Netherlands take on Pakistan in a three-game ODI series with the hosts missing several international players owing to participation in the Hundred and the Royal London Cup. Pakistan have not been in action for a while in the fifty-over format and they last played West Indies in June, a series they won comfortably. The Dutch will be eager to make good use of their home conditions and try and put out a firm resistance against their much-fancied opposition. The series is particularly special for Netherlands skipper Scott Edwards as he leads the side in his first full series after being given the command mid-way through the England series. The Netherlands versus Pakistan will be streamed on the FanCode app from 2:30 PM IST. Asia Cup 2022: India Are Firm Favourites, but Pakistan Can Beat Them, Says Salman Butt.

Wesley Barresi, who last played international cricket for the Netherlands in 2019, makes his return on the grand stage and is all set to keep wickets. Philippe Boissevain has been dropped while Roelof van der Merwe and Timm van der Gugten are massive misses as they are participating in a different competition. Arnav Jain, the uncapped 20-year-old allrounder will be eager to get an opportunity to excel.

The availability of Shaheen Afridi is an issue for Pakistan with the pacer struggling with a knee injury. The team management will take a call on his inclusion if he passes a late fitness test. Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq are integral to the team's batting unit and in Babar Azam, they probably have one of the finest players in international cricket. Overall, the team has the right balance for the ODI format.

Where To Watch Netherlands vs Pakistan, 1st ODI 2022 on TV?

In India, there are no official broadcasters of the Pakistan tour of Netherlands 2022. Hence fans will not be able to watch the match on their TV sets. In Pakistan, NED vs PAK 1st ODI will be televised on PTV Sports.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of Netherlands vs Pakistan, 1st ODI 2022?

In India, fans can catch the Netherlands vs Pakistan 1st ODI 2022 match on online platforms. FanCode will live stream the game on its official website and app. Fans in Pakistan can watch the game on PTV Sports live streaming TV app.

