New Zealand and Pakistan square-off in the second match of three-game T20I series at the Seddon Park, Hamilton. Hosts New Zealand lead the series 1-0 after winning first game. The home side will now be eyeing to seal the series while Pakistan will be looking to stay in contention. Meanwhile, fans searching for how to watch NZ vs PAK 1st T20I 2020 live streaming can scroll down below to get more details. NZ vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd T20I 2020.

Kane Williamson, who missed the first T20I, is set to return to New Zealand line-up. Pakistan, on the other hand, will continue to be without their captain and star batsman Babar Azam. And thus Shadab Khan will continue to lead the Green Shirts.

On Which Channel Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd T20I 2020 Live Telecast is Available?

Unfortunately, there are no official broadcasters for Pakistan’s tour of New Zealand in India hence, NZ vs PAK 2nd T20I 2020 will not be telecasted live on any channels. Meanwhile, fans in Pakistan can watch the game live on PTV Sports and Spark Sports will telecast the game in New Zealand. PCB Appoints Muhammad Wasim as Chief Selector Till ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023.

Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd T20I 2020 Live Streaming Online on FanCode

Despite there being no official broadcaster of the tour, fans in India can catch the live streaming of NZ vs PAK 2nd T20I 2020 on the FanCode app or website. Fans need to purchase their FanCode pass by paying a fee of Rs 19 to watch the live streaming of this game and if they need the rights for the entire tour (3 T20Is and 2 Tests), fans need to pay a fee of Rs 49.

Pakistan slumped to five-wicket defeat after they suffered a batting collapse. Shadab and Faheem Ashraf then restored some pride but that wasn’t enough for Pakistan. It will be interesting to see if Pakistan make some changes to their playing XI.

