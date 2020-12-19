New Zealand and Pakistan meet in the second T20 International at Seddon Park in Hamilton on December 20, 2020. Hosts New Zealand won the first T20I by five wickets and took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Kiwis will now be looking to seal the series with a victory in the second T20I. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right page, if you are looking for NZ vs PAK 2nd T20I 2020 Dream11 team prediction along with tips to pick the best fantasy playing XI. New Zealand vs Pakistan, 1st T20I 2020 Match Result: All-Round Kiwis Beat Visitors by Five Wickets at Eden Park.

In the series opener, Pakistan batting produced a sad result as the visitors struggled to get going. The fragile Pakistan batting were without Babar Azam who has been ruled out of the series. It was Shadab Khan and Faheem Ashraf who restored some pride in Pakistan batting. In response, New Zealand did lose few wickets in their chases but got their eventually.

New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd T20I 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper - The wicket-keeper for NZ vs PAK 2nd T20I Dream11 team should be Tim Seifert (NZ).

New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd T20I 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen - It would be a good idea to go with three batsmen for your fantasy team, and they should be Devon Conway (NZ), Martin Guptill (NZ) and Haider Ali (PAK).

New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd T20I 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders - The two all-rounders for NZ vs PAK 2nd T20I 2020 team should be Jimmy Neesham (NZ), Imad Wasim (PAK) and Shadab Khan (PAK).

New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd T20I 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - The remaining four slots of bowlers should be filled by Wahab Riaz (PAK), Shaheen Afridi (PAK), Ish Sodhi (NZ), and Jacob Duffy (NZ).

New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd T20I 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Tim Seifert (NZ), Devon Conway (NZ), Martin Guptill (NZ), Haider Ali (PAK), Jimmy Neesham (NZ), Shadab Khan (PAK), Imad Wasim (PAK), Wahab Riaz (PAK), Shaheen Afridi (PAK), Ish Sodhi (NZ), Jacob Duffy (NZ).

Shadab Khan (PAK) should be selected as captain of your Dream11 team, while Tim Seifert (PAK) can be chosen as vice-captain for NZ vs PAK 2nd T20I 2020 fantasy playing XI.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 19, 2020 10:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).