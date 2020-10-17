Rajasthan Royals (RR) will square off against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL), 2020 match no 33. The game will be held at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on October 17, 2020. Both RCB and RR lost their previous games of IPL season 13. RR lost to Delhi Capitals (DC), while RCB lost to Kings XI Punjab (KXIP). RR is at the 7th position in the point table, while RCB is at the 3rd spot with 10 points. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform if you are looking for RR vs RCB Dream11 IPL 2020 live streaming online in India along with free live telecast and match score updates on TV. RR vs RCB, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore on Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar Online.

Rajasthan Royals led by Steve Smith has earned 6 points so far and is an urgent need of a victory if they want to stay alive in the qualification for playoffs. RR in their previous game lost by 13 runs against DC after they failed to chase down the target of 162 runs. On the other hand, Virat Kohli's RCB will look forward to winning against RR and move to 12 points to come to a step closer for playoffs. In their previous game, RCB failed to defend the target of 172 runs against KXIP. RR vs RCB IPL 2020 Dream11 Team Selection: Recommended Players As Captain and Vice-Captain, Probable Lineup To Pick Your Fantasy XI.

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Indian Premier League 2020 Match Time and Schedule in India

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. This is the 33rd match of IPL 2020 and will take place on October 17, 2020 (Saturday). It has a scheduled start time of 03:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Indian Premier League 2020 Match Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can follow the RR vs RCB IPL 2020 live action on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of Indian Premier League 2020 in India. Fans can live telecast the Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2020 match on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD with Hindi commentary while Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD will be live telecasting it with English commentary. The match will also be live on Star Sports’ online media platform Disney+ Hotstar, which will be live-streaming the RR vs RCB game for its online fans in India.

