ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2021 Schedule and Time Table in IST for Free PDF Download Online: Check Fixture Dates, Match Timings, Venue Details of CWC in New Zealand

ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2021 (Photo Credits: Twitter/Cricket World Cup)

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday announced the schedule for the 2021 Women’s Cricket World Cup which will begin February 6, 2020 (Saturday). Hosts New Zealand will kick-off the tournament with a clash against a Qualifier at Eden Park in Auckland. This will be the twelfth edition of the competition and four teams have already qualified for the summit event with the other four spots up for grabs. The most important news in the released schedule is that there will be a reserve day for all the three knock-out matches. You can also download the 2021 ICC Women's Cricket Wolrd Cup Schedule PDF for Free

Being the host nation, New Zealand have already qualified for the tournament along with defending champions Australia. England and South Africa are the other two teams in the competition while the remaining teams will be confirmed after the conclusion of the ICC Women’s Championship and the qualifying event in Sri Lanka in July 2020. ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2021 to Have Reserve Day for All Knockouts Matches.

See Schedule

The full fixture list for next year's ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in New Zealand. Less than 11 months to go until the tournament opener!#CWC21 pic.twitter.com/nc6oWjVjAF — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) March 10, 2020

Auckland, Hamilton, Tauranga, Wellington, Christchurch and Dunedin will host the will hosts the matches with Hagley Oval in Christchurch selected as the venue for the final on March 7, 2020. After the disappointment in the recently concluded ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, Reserve Days have been scheduled for the semi-final and final clashes in the tournament.

The competition will see all the qualified teams face each other once in the league stage and then the top four teams will advance into the semi-finals. The league leader will take on the fourth-placed teams while the second and third-placed teams in the table will battle it out among themselves.

Seddon Park in Hamilton will host seven games which is the most in the tournament including the second semi-final clash as well. Hagley Oval in Christchurch, Bay Oval in Tauranga and Basin Reserve in Wellington will host six games in the competition.