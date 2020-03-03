ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Semi-Finals Schedule: India to Meet England, South Africa Face Defending Champions Australia in Knock-Outs

India Women's Cricket Team (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

India Women will face England, while South Africa meet Australia in the semi-finals of the ICC Women’s T20I World Cup 2020, it was confirmed on Tuesday. The line-ups for the T20I W CWC 2020 was confirmed after the final league stage game between West Indies and South Africa was abandoned due to rain. India, who finished the league stage with a clean slate, topped Group A, while South Africa topped Group B and Australia and England came second receptively. Te Harmanpreet Kaur-led side, who were the only team to win all of their four matches in the league stage of the tournament, will now reprise their rivalry against England who knocked India out in the 2017 World Cup final and from the 2018 ICC T20I World Cup semis. Ellyse Perry Injury Update: Australia All-Rounder Ruled Out for Remainder of 2020 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.

South Africa, who prior to their final league stage match against West Indies, were behind England Women on run-rate finished on top of Group B with seven points from four games. England from the same number of games ended on six points, three wins and a defeat. South Africa won three while their match against the West Indies women was washed out. West Indies and Pakistan finished on three points each, while debutants Thailand ended last with a point that came of the abandoned game against Pakistan. They lost the other three.

Dane Van Niekerk captained side’s washed-out match meant India were the only side to end the league stage with a perfect record. India, who started their ICC Women’s T20 World Cup campaign with a 17-run win against defending champions and hosts Australia, beat Bangladesh, New Zealand and Sri Lanka to advance to the semis with four victories and eight points.

Both the semi-finals will be played at the Sydney Cricket ground on March 05, 2020 (Thursday) with India and England meeting each other for the first semi-final match. Should the semi-finals be abandoned or produce no result, India and South Africa will advance to the final as a result of topping their respective groups. The final will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on March 08, 2020 (Sunday). Australia are the most successful team of the tournament with four titles and also the reigning titleholders.