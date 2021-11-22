Harare, November 22: Bangladesh and Thailand got their first points on board on the opening day of the ICC women's World Cup Qualifiers in Harare. While Bangladesh defeated Pakistan by three wickets, Thailand got over the line against Zimbabwe by eight runs on Sunday.

After putting Pakistan in to bat first in Harare, Bangladesh had them on the ropes early on. Pakistan only managed to get 20 runs in the Powerplay and eventually scored 201 in 50 overs. Bangladesh Women Defeat Pakistan Women in ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier 2021.

The runs were hard to come by for Pakistan with the bowlers keeping it tight even after fielding restrictions were lifted.