ICC WTC 2025 Final: Australia Bowling Coach Daniel Vettori Eyes Early Breakthrough As South Africa Close In on World Test Championship Glory

Mumbai, June 14: Australia bowling coach Daniel Vettori believes the only way back into the ICC World Test Championship Final 2025 lies in breaking South Africa’s resolute third-wicket stand between Aiden Markram and Temba Bavuma. Speaking after Day 3 at Lord’s, Vettori acknowledged the formidable challenge ahead of Australia, who trail by just 69 runs but have only managed two wickets while the Proteas march steadily toward a historic Test title. ICC WTC 2025 Final: Aiden Markram’s Historic Ton, Partnership With Temba Bavuma Rattle Australia, Pushes South Africa Closer to Glory.

“We understand the main task, 8/70 is incredibly tricky, and conditions wouldn’t have to go our way, but I think with the nature of where the ball is at and the surface, it’s a difficult task,” Vettori said.

Despite Australia’s slim advantage at 70/2 during the second session on Friday, Markram and Bavuma showcased extraordinary composure and skill to shift the game firmly in South Africa’s favour, compiling a 143-run stand that now looms large.

The surface, according to Vettori, also played its part in aiding South Africa’s fightback. “The wicket is slow. And you would’ve seen over the course of the game, that the boundaries are probably lower than what we would’ve expected than previous Test matches here. So it is difficult scoring here, but South Africa made the most of those [improved] conditions.”

He praised the duo’s approach: “Exceptional partnership. Navigated any tricky times, and then managed to put pressure back on us, through their running, their ability to dissect the field. It was a real clinic from those two.” ICC WTC 2025 Final: Aiden Markram Joins Plethora of Legends Following Historic Lord’s Ton Against Australia.

Drawing inspiration from past comebacks, including the Edgbaston Ashes Test and the 2023 World Cup thriller against Afghanistan, Vettori highlighted the team’s grit: “It is a task that the group has probably done at times throughout the last three or four, and for some of them, even longer six or seven years.”

Asked about bowling variations, Vettori revealed a cautious strategy: “There is sometimes an appetite for that, but there is a concern for score running away from us. Sometimes when you go for short ball stuff, it is difficult to control the scoreboard. [We believed that] if we could hang on in those areas, something would happen… but it wasn’t to be.”

While South Africa has a history of last-minute heartbreaks in ICC tournaments, Vettori refused to read into the past. “It is always difficult to label or tag teams, because teams change… it is difficult to assign to a group that hasn’t been in this situation in terms of World Test Championship Final.” Keshav Maharaj Admits Dreaming of ICC WTC 2025 Final Glory for South Africa Cricket Team, Says ‘It Would Mean Everything’.

As Day 4 looms, Vettori remains hopeful: “I think the hope for us is that we get a wicket or two in the morning, and then see what it looks like. That’s the main challenge for us.” The final day promises high drama at Lord’s, with Australia banking on early breakthroughs to deny South Africa their long-awaited silverware.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2025 12:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).