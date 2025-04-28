Who holds the world record for scoring the most runs in one over in Test cricket? Well, the answer to today's Google Googly is surely something fans would not expect. Test cricket is regarded as the toughest format of the game among the three, where every player has to be at their very best in order to stand tall amongst the others. As the name suggests, the format 'tests' the players' techniques (be it batting, bowling or fielding) as well as their mindsets and their ability to bounce back after setbacks. While batters have had a conservative approach in Test cricket, this has taken a back seat in the modern-day game, where quick run-scoring has become the norm. Who Was the First Player To Be Given Out By the Third Umpire? Find the Correct Answer To Unlock Today’s Google Search Googly.

'Bazball' ushered in a new era in Test cricket a few years ago. Coined after England national cricket team head coach Brendon McCullum, the term describes the aggressive approach that the England Test team has been following since he took charge of the role and it has somewhat revolutionised the format. In Test cricket today, teams needing to chase down targets in excess of 300 or more in the fourth innings would back themselves on most occasions to do the job (depending on the time left), something that did not happen so frequently in the past. How Many Wickets Constitute a Double Hat-Trick? Find the Correct Answer To Unlock Today’s Google Search Googly.

What is Googlies on Google?

Google, the world's most famous search engine, has come forward with the 'Googlies on Google' campaign, which tests the users with some interesting questions, answers to which seem pretty obvious, but they aren't. The term 'googly' is derived from cricket and it is used to describe a delivery bowled by a leg-spinner which turns the other way, bamboozling the batsman facing it. On similar lines, the questions on 'Googlies on Google', which appear below the search bar on the website, are meant to flummox the users, making them search for the answer. Who Is the First Indian To Score 100 in All International Cricket Formats? Find the Correct Answer To Unlock Today’s Google Search Googly.

Who Has the Record for Scoring the Most Runs in One Over in Test Cricket?

Many might not have had the right guess for this one! The answer is Jasprit Bumrah and yes, despite being a bowler, he holds this special batting record. Jasprit Bumrah achieved this record back in 2022 in the rescheduled fifth Test in Edgbaston, Birmingham, during India's tour of England. The stand-in captain of the side, Jasprit Bumrah, took the attack to Stuart Broad, hitting him for 35 runs in one over. It included four fours, five wides, a no-ball which went for a six and another maximum in addition to a single.

Jasprit Bumrah Hits Stuart Broad for 35 Runs in One Over

However, India would go on to lose the Test match by seven wickets. With this display of sensational hitting, Jasprit Bumrah broke the record that was previously held by the legendary Brian Lara, who had hit 28 runs in one over in Test cricket against South Africa's Robin Peterson in Johannesburg in 2003-04. Australia's George Bailey and South Africa's Keshav Maharaj also struck 29 runs each in one over in Test cricket.

