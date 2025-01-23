Mumbai, January 23: Abhishek Sharma's flamboyant display guided India to their first T20I victory of 2025 as they defeated England by seven wickets in the series opener at Eden Gardens on Wednesday. Let's look at the top performers from the clash. Arshdeep Singh Ends Yuzvendra Chahal’s Reign As India’s Leading Men’s T20I Wicket-Taker, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 1st T20I 2025.

1. Abhishek Sharma

Abhishek Sharma (Photo Credit: X/@BCCI)

Abhishek Sharma, who hammered 79 off just 34 balls. His explosive knock included eight sixes, setting a new record for the most sixes hit by an Indian in a T20I chase.

2. Varun Chakravarthy

Varun Chakravarthy (Photo Credit: X/@JayShah)

Chakravarthy picked up 3/23 in his four-over spell. He caught the big fish, England captain Jos Buttler, along with Harry Brook and Liam Livingstone.

3. Jofra Archer

Jofra Archer (Photo credit: Instagram @homeofcricket)

The fast bowler picked up 2 wickets in his four overs. He was the only bowler from England who maintained economy rate below 6 runs.

4. Jos Buttler

England captain Jos Buttler (Photo credit: X @englandcricket)

The England skipper made a valiant 68 off 44 deliveries, with eight boundaries and two maximums, he was the lone warrior for England when they batted.

5. Arshdeep Singh

Arshdeep Singh. (Photo credits: X/@TKI_Cricket)

Left-arm speedster Arshdeep Singh rewrote history with his blistering pace at the iconic Eden Gardens by becoming India's leading wicket-taker in the men's T20I format. He finished his record-shattering four-over spell with figures of 2/17.