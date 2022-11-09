In the semi-final number two of the T20 World Cup 2022, it is India (IND) versus England (ENG) who will clash at the Adelaide Oval on 10 November (Thursday) for the berth of the second finalist of the season. The electrifying clash will commence at 01:30 PM IST. Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction IND vs ENG T20I face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya Gear Up for T20 World Cup 2022 Semifinal Against England (Watch Video)

India had a lot to prove as they began their outing at the T20 World Cup 2022 due to the last edition's remorse. In the opening match against Pakistan, India were on the edge of the cliff till the last ball and it was Virat Kohli's talismanic innings that saved the side from the inaugural humiliation. Encountering just one defeat in the Super 12 stage against South Africa, India defeated Netherlands, Bangladesh and Zimbabwe comprehensively to make it to the semi-final of the T20I championship with eight points on the group 2 table.

Meanwhile, England had to deal with a couple of upsets at the hands of rains as well apart from facing their rivals in group 1. After winning against Afghanistan in the first match of the Super 12 stage, England lost to Ireland by DLS method in a rain-interrupted game. Adding to the misery, England's third match against their ashes rivals Australia got washed out. However, the Jos Buttler-led side impressively clinched both the remaining matches against New Zealand and Sri Lanka to secure their place in the semi-final with seven points and a superior net run rate than Australia, who also ended with seven points on the table.

IND vs ENG, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Jos Buttler (ENG) could be taken as our wicket-keeper

IND vs ENG, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Suryakumar Yadav (IND), Virat Kohli (IND) and Alex Hales (ENG) are our batters of the Dream11 Fantasy team

IND vs ENG, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders - Sam Curran (ENG), Hardik Pandya (IND), Ben Stokes (ENG)and Liam Livingstone (ENG) could be our all-rounders

IND vs ENG, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - Arshdeep Singh (IND), Mark Wood (ENG) and Ravichandran Ashwin (IND) could form the bowling attack

IND vs ENG, Dream11 Team Prediction: Jos Buttler (ENG), Suryakumar Yadav (IND), Virat Kohli (IND), Alex Hales (ENG), Sam Curran (ENG), Hardik Pandya (IND), Ben Stokes (ENG), Liam Livingstone (ENG), Arshdeep Singh (IND), Mark Wood (ENG), Ravichandran Ashwin (IND).

Suryakumar Yadav (IND) could be named as the captain of your IND vs ENG Dream11 Fantasy Team, whereas Sam Curran (ENG) could be selected as the vice-captain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 09, 2022 10:02 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).