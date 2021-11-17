The 2021 edition of T20 World Cup is done and dusted but teams have less than a year to prepare for the next edition. The 2022 ICC T20 World Cup will be held in Australia after it was postponed from 2020 due to coronavirus. So, teams will be looking to prepare the plan for the mega event. And thus the India vs New Zealand three-match T20I series which starts three days after 2021 T20 World Cup final. India will begin new era under Rohit Sharma as the new T20I captain and head coach Rahul Dravid. India vs New Zealand 1st T20I Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of IND vs NZ T20I Series on TV and Online.

Big names like Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya won’t be in action in the series but Indian fans will still be glued to live action and watch some new additions along with seniors compete against 2021 T20 World Cup runners-up.

New Zealand, on the other hand, will be without Kane Williamson and Kylie Jamieson as the duo will prepare for the Test series against India. New Zealand earlier in the T20 World Cup registered a comprehensive win over India and the Blackcaps will be confident of the similar show. Is India vs New Zealand 1st T20I 2021 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish, and Doordarshan National TV Channels?

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Ishan Kishan, Venkatesh Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad.

New Zealand Squad: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Tim Seifert(w), Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee(c), Lockie Ferguson, Kyle Jamieson, Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi, Todd Astle, Adam Milne.