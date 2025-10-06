Mumbai, October 6: India's 22-year-old bowling sensation Kranti Goud, who earned the Player of the Match award for her match-winning spell in the Women’s World Cup group clash against Pakistan, said she chose to block out the noise of the historic rivalry and channel her complete focus on executing her bowling plans. Defending 247, the Indian bowlers were relentless, with Kranti (3-20) and Deepti Sharma (3-45) leading the charge to bowl out Pakistan for 159 in 43 overs. The result also marks India's 12th victory over Pakistan in the format and takes them to top of the points table in the competition. India Captain Harmanpreet Kaur Credits Bowlers and Fans Back Home for Emphatic 88-Run Win Over Pakistan, Says ‘I’m Sure Everyone Back Home Is Happy as Well’.

"I do not really know much about that because this was my first match, and honestly, I do not pay attention to all that India-Pakistan talk. There is nothing like that for me. I just focus on my job - my duty is to bowl, and that is what I do," Kranti said at the post-match press conference.

Kranti, who had a unremarkable debut at the R Premadasa Stadium in May, was adjudged Player of the Match at the same venue on Sunday.

"I’m really happy. Being the Player of the Match today is a very proud moment for me and my family. My India debut was in Sri Lanka, and today I’ve been named Player of the Match here in Sri Lanka again. I’m truly very happy," she told reporters.

India batted first against Pakistan, scoring 247 from their 50 overs, which gave their bowlers plenty to work with. And the attack certainly cashed in, removing their opponents for 159 off 43 overs. IND vs PAK, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Kranti Gaud, Deepti Sharma Three-Fers Give India Women Emphatic 88-Run Win Over Pakistan Women.

"The batters were finding it a bit difficult to face us. They were struggling against the pace, and the ball was swinging both ways. That’s why we decided to continue with the same bowlers for a longer spell.

"When I came on for my second spell, Harman (India captain Harmanpreet Kaur) said, 'it’s an old ball now, let’s remove the slip.' But I told her, 'no, let me bowl with the slip for now — I feel like I can get a wicket here.' And that’s exactly what happened — I got the second wicket. I had that belief in myself," she said.

