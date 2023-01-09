After sealing the T20I series by 2-1 lead, it's time for India (IND) to shine in 50 over contest when they take on visitors Sri Lanka (SL) in the first ODI of three-match series on January 10 (Tuesday) at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, Assam. The first ODI between IND and SL has a starting time of 01:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction IND vs SL ODI face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. Jasprit Bumrah Withdrawn from India Squad for Sri Lanka ODIs, BCCI Not Keen on Rushing him Back: Report.

The young and relatively inexperienced Indian camp led by Hardik Pandya did their part in sealing the T20I series against the full strength Sri Lankan side. Now it's time for senior players who are set to return into the team, the likes of which are regular captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Mohammed Shami, to get the team a decent start in the ODI home season. Sri Lanka has been quite consistent with the same squad in the white-ball cricket lately despite many disappointing outings, probably keeping in mind the upcoming ICC Men's World Cup 2023. The return of pace sensation Jasprit Bumrah has been delayed as per reports. BCCI is not keen on rushing him into the action. Suryakumar Yadav Gives 'Special Reply' To Virat Kohli After the Latter Lauds Him On Instagram (Watch Video).

IND vs SL, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Kusal Mendis (SL), KL Rahul (IND), Ishan Kishan (IND) could be taken as our wicket-keepers.

IND vs SL, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Virat Kohli (IND), Suryakumar Yadav (IND), Dasun Shanaka (SL) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team.

IND vs SL, Dream11 Team Prediction:All-rounders - Wanindu Hasaranga (SL), Hardik Pandya (IND) could be our all-rounder.

IND vs SL, Dream11 Team Prediction:Bowlers- Jasprit Bumrah (IND), Mohammed Shami (IND), Maheesh Theekshana (SL) could form the bowling attack.

IND vs SL, Dream11 Team Prediction: Kusal Mendis (SL), KL Rahul (IND), Ishan Kishan (IND),Virat Kohli (IND), Suryakumar Yadav (IND), Dasun Shanaka (SL), Wanindu Hasaranga (SL), Hardik Pandya (IND), Kasun Rajitha (SL), Mohammed Shami (IND), Maheesh Theekshana (SL).

Wanindu Hasaranga (SL) could be named as the captain of your IND vs SL Dream11 Fantasy Team, whereas Virat Kohli (IND) could be selected as the vice-captain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 09, 2023 03:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).