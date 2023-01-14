India (IND) and Sri Lanka (SL) will confront in the third and final ODI of the three-match series on January 15 (Sunday) at Greenfield International Cricket Stadium in Kerala. The final encounter will kick off at 01:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction IND vs SL ODI face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. Virat Kohli Shares Romantic Picture With Wife Anushka Sharma Ahead of IND vs SL 3rd ODI 2023 (See Pic).

The third ODI will be a dead rubber game as India has already sealed the three-match series by a 2-0 lead after two wins in a row. A cracking performance by the bowling unit, comprising a three-wicket haul by Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj, along with Umran Malik's two wickets restricted Sri Lanka to an inefficient total of 215 runs. Later, with his unbeaten knock of 64 runs, KL Rahul guided his side to a four-wicket win in the second ODI on Thursday. Dasun Shanaka led side will be eager to win the third and final ODI to avoid the whitewash. Virat Kohli Dances With Ishan Kishan After India’s Win Against Sri Lanka at Eden Gardens With Laser Show in the Background (Watch Video).

IND vs SL, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Kusal Mendis (SL), KL Rahul (IND) could be taken as our wicket-keepers.

IND vs SL, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Virat Kohli (IND), Rohit Sharma (IND), Dasun Shanaka (SL), Shubman Gill (IND) are our batters of the Dream11 Fantasy team.

IND vs SL, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-rounders - Axar Patel (IND), Wanindu Hasaranga (SL) could be our all-rounders.

IND vs SL, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - Mohammed Siraj (IND), Umran Malik (IND), Kasun Rajitha (SL) could form the bowling attack.

IND vs SL, Dream11 Team Prediction: Kusal Mendis (SL), KL Rahul (IND), Virat Kohli (IND), Rohit Sharma (IND), Dasun Shanaka (SL), Shubman Gill (IND), Axar Patel (IND), Wanindu Hasaranga (SL), Mohammed Siraj (IND), Umran Malik (IND), Kasun Rajitha (SL).

Virat Kohli (IND) could be named as the captain of your IND vs SL Dream11 Fantasy Team, while Mohammed Siraj (IND) could be selected as the vice-captain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 14, 2023 01:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).