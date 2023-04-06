The Indian cricket team will be playing two T20Is against West Indies in the USA later this year. As scheduled, the Men in Blue will head to West Indies for a multi-format series and two additional T20Is will be played in the USA, same as last year, according to a report in Cricbuzz. The report also suggests that these two additional matches will be part of the series. In total, the Indian team will play five T20Is, two Test matches and three ODIs in the tour, which will be between July and August. The two additional matches were reportedly agreed upon by both cricket boards during recent ICC meetings. MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami Honored With MCC Life Membership.

The Cricbuzz report also states that the venues for these two T20Is will be Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida. A similar thing happened last year and visa problems had emerged. "That is the plan. Unless there is an unavoidable situation, the two extra games will be played in Florida, like last year," the official said, as quoted by Cricbuzz. These two matches will completely be hosted by the Cricket West Indies (CWI) with the USA Cricket playing a no to minimal role, as per the report. The official added, "No to USAC. The CWI is the event host with special commercial relations and arrangements for local operations at the Broward Stadium. This is similar to how the 2024 World Cup will operate for the US matches."

The Men in Blue will take on Australia in the final of the World Test Championship 2021-23 in June. The series against West Indies will start in July with the Test matches, followed by the ODIs and T20Is.

