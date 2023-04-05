India’s top five cricketers, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Jhulan Goswami, and, Mithali Raj, were, on Wednesday, conferred with lifetime membership of the acclaimed Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC). MCC, a London-based club that specializes in framing cricket rules and regulations for men and women, confers prestigious lifetime membership to some of the best players that have played the game. 'Helmet Pe Maar Iske' Virat Kohli's Reported Instruction to Mohammed Siraj After Rohit Sharma Takes Single During RCB vs MI Clash in IPL 2023 Goes Viral! (Watch Video).

In this year’s list, five former cricketers from both India and England have been included. Excluding them, there are also players from West Indies, Bangladesh, Pakistan, South Africa, Australia, and, West Indies.

MS Dhoni, Yuvraj, Raina, Mithali, Goswami awarded MCC honourable lifetime membership. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 5, 2023

Here are the names of former England players, who have been conferred with the prestigious membership:

2019 World Cup Winning captain and batter Eoin Morgan, Anya Shrubsole, Laura Marsh, and, Jenny Gunn from the 2017 ODI World Cup Winning England squad, and, versatile batter, Kevin Pietersen, who was part of the Ashes-winning England team and the man of the tournament in 2010 ICC Men’s T20I World Cup.

Guy Lavender, who is the CEO and secretary of MCC, in a press release, said, "We are thrilled to be able to announce our newest cohort of Honorary Life Members of MCC, as we prepare for the new international players of modern times, and we are privileged to now count them as valued Members of our Club. We are also pleased to be able to announce two individuals who have been awarded this honor for their monumental contribution off the pitch.” Adam Milne Breaks Pathum Nissanka's Bat Into Two Pieces With Fiery Delivery During NZ vs SL 2nd T20I 2023 (Watch Video).

Here are some more names on the list:

Dale Steyn (South Africa), who is considered one of the best pacers of his era, bagging 439 wickets in Tests, Merissa Aguilleira (West Indies), Muhammad Hafeez (Pakistan), Australia’s former batter Rachael Haynes, who was part of the team that won the ICC tournaments six times, and, also bagged a gold medal in the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games, and, lastly, New Zealand’s pair of Ross Taylor and Amy Satterthwaite.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 05, 2023 07:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).