Mumbai, September 20: Australia women have been fined 10 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate in the second ODI against India on Tuesday, the International Cricket Council said on Friday. The visitors were found two overs short of the target after the time allowances were taken into consideration in the second ODI, which India won by 102 runs. The sanction was imposed by G.S.Lakshmi of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees after it was found that Australia were two overs short of the target after the time allowances were taken into consideration, the ICC said in a statement. India Women Register Biggest Win Against Australia in ODIs As Women in Blue Win Second ODI By 102 Runs.

On-field umpires Vrinda Rathi and Janani Narayanan, third umpire Lauren Agenbag and fourth umpire Gayathri Venugopalan levelled the charge, it added. As the Australian skipper Alyssa Healy pled guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, there was no need for a formal hearing.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

India pulled one back in the three-match ODI series against Australia with a stylish 102-run victory in the second ODI on Tuesday. Led by the efforts of the centurion Smriti Mandhana, and pacer Kranti Gaud, who notched a vital three-wicket haul, the win marked India's first in ODIs against Australia at home since 2007. IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd ODI 2025: Smriti Mandhana Slams Second Fastest Women’s ODI Century by Indian Batter.

The triumph against the defending champions puts the hosts in good stead days before ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 in India and Sri Lanka. With the series level at 1-1, both sides now head to Delhi for the decider, scheduled to be held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday.

