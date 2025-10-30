Mumbai, October 30: Members of the Indian and Australian teams will be sporting a black armband throughout their semi-final encounter of the Women’s World Cup in memory of Ben Austin, a 17-year-old Aussie teen who died in Melbourne after being hit by the ball on the neck during training. Austin was practising in the nets ahead of a T20 match when he was hit in the neck by a ball during training at Ferntree Gully, in front of his teammates. Ben Austin Dies: Global Cricket Fraternity Mourns Australia Teen Cricketer’s Sudden Death, Says ‘Gone Far Too Young’.

Advanced life support and intensive care paramedics rushed him to the hospital in critical condition on Tuesday. After fighting for his life for a day, he passed away on Wednesday. The balls were delivered by sidearm, also known as 'wanger,' in preparation for a T20 match. Although he was wearing a helmet, it lacked a stem guard.

Indian Women's Cricket Team Wears Black Armband

Both teams are wearing black armbands today to pay their respects to 17-year-old Melbourne cricketer Ben Austin, who sadly passed away following an accident while batting in the nets on Tuesday night.#TeamIndia | #WomenInBlue | #CWC25 | #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/Qhn1B2DmsF — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) October 30, 2025

"We are absolutely devastated by the passing of Ben, and the impacts of his death will be felt by all in our cricket community. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family – Jace, Tracey, Cooper and Zach, his extended family, his friends and to all of those who knew Ben and the joy that he brought," the Ferntree Gully Cricket Club said in a statement on Thursday.

Speaking of the match, India and Australia both made quite a few changes to their side for the all-important clash. While Georgia Voll and Georgia Wareham made way for skipper Alyssa Healy and Sophie Molineux in the Aussie XI, India made three changes to form a formidable XI. 17-Year-Old Australia Club Cricketer Ben Austin Dies After Being Struck by Ball.

With Pratika Rawal being ruled out of the tournament after sustaining an injury in the previous game against Bangladesh, the hosts added Shafali Verma to the squad and have instantly roped her into the XI, pairing her with Smriti Mandhana at the top of the order. Besides the opener, Richa Ghosh and Kranti Gaud also made their way into the XI, with Harleen Deol and Uma Chetry being rested.

