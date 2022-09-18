Indian Women's Cricket Team took a 1-0 series lead after beating England by seven wickets in the first ODI match today. Smriti Mandhana scored 91 while skipper Harmanpreet Kaur played a sensible knock of 74 runs off 94 bowls to get the women in Blue over the line. England set target of 228 runs after batting first while India chased that down in just 44.2 overs.

Check the Tweet about ENGW vs INDW match:

#TeamIndia beat England by 7 wickets & take 1-0 lead in the series! #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/cudOSGCTz6 — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) September 18, 2022

