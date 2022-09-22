India Legends and England Legends Legends will face off against each other in match 14 of the ongoing Road Safety World Series 2022. The clash will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun on September 22, 2022 (Thursday) as the teams aim for a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for India Legends vs England Legends, 2022 Road Safety World Series live streaming details, scroll down below. Most Runs in Road Safety World Series 2022: Dilshan Munaweera Occupies Top Spot, Dwayne Smith in Second Place

India Legends have made a decent start to their campaign as after a sensational win in the opening match. However, their previous two encounters were washed out due to rain. They will be aiming to get back to winning ways, with playing a complete match this time around. Meanwhile, After losing their first two games, England Legends will aim for a win against Sachin Tendulkar's side.

When Is India Legends vs England Legends, Road Safety World Series 2022 Match (Know Date, Time And Venue)

The India Legends vs England Legends, Road Safety World Series 2022 match will be played at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun on September 22, 2022 (Thursday). The game has a start time of 07:30 PM IST.

Where To Watch India Legends vs England Legends, Road Safety World Series 2022 Match Live Telecast On TV?

Viacom18 Network have the broadcasting rights for Road Safety World Series 2022 in India. Fans can tune into Colors Cineplex, Colors Cineplex Superhit and Sports 18 SD/HD channels to watch the live telecast of the IND-L vs ENG-L Road Safety World Series 2022 match on TV.

How To Watch India Legends vs England Legends, Road Safety World Series 2022 Match Live Streaming Online?

Voot, the official OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will live stream India Legends vs England Legends, Road Safety World Series 2022 match on online platforms. Fans can tune into the Voot app and website to catch the action live for free. The match can also be watched on JioTV for Jio subscribers.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 22, 2022 04:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).