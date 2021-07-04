India take on Sri Lanka in the bilateral series which includes only limited-overs fixtures. The India’s tour of Sri Lanka comprises of three one-day internationals (ODIs) and as many T20Is. The Indian team will take field under Shikhar Dhawan as Virat Kohli and other star players are in England to take part in the Test series. India have named some of the fringe players in their squad for the Sri Lanka tour and it will be an opportunity for them to impress the selectors. You can download the IND vs SL schedule here in PDF format. IND vs SL Series 2021: Shikhar Dhawan-Led Indian Team Arrives in Colombo for Sri Lanka Series.

India’s tour of Sri Lanka 2021 kicks-off on July 13 with ODI. All the matches will be played at the single venue, which is R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. All the games will be day-night with ODIs starting at 2:30 PM as per the Indian Standard Time (IST) while T20Is at 7:30 PM. Meanwhile, check out the full schedule of India tour of Sri Lanka 2021 below. Rahul Dravid Says Sri Lanka Tour Will be a Learning Curve for Him As a Coach, Excited to Work With Indian Cricket Team.

India vs Sri Lanka 2021 Full Schedule

Match Date and Time (IST) Venue 1st ODI July 13, 02:30 PM Colombo 2nd ODI July 16, 02:30 PM Colombo 3rd ODI July 18, 02:30 PM Colombo 1st T20I July 21, 07:00 PM Colombo 2nd T20I July 23, 07:00 PM Colombo 3rd T20I July 25, 07:00 PM Colombo

India Squad for Sri Lanka Tour: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Ishan Kishan (Wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (Wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Vice-captain), Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya.

