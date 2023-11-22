India will be back in action against Australia starting their preparations for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2024 with the five-match T20I series starting from November 23. Only seven months left ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 and India has three series in which they can get their combinations settled before they can take on the teams on the big stage. A bunch of new faces has been selected in the squad for the T20I series against Australia and with Hardik Pandya injured, the task of leadership has come down on the shoulders of Suryakumar Yadav, the current no 1 batter in T20Is. With lot of potential in his team, the challenge for Suryakumar will be to find the right combination of his team. Fans eager to know, who will be in the playing XI for India in the 1st T20I against Australia at Vishakhapatnam, scroll down. 'Just Be Fearless' Suryakumar Yadav's Message As India Captain For Teammates Ahead of IND vs AUS 1st T20I 2023.

With Ruturaj Gaikwad appointed vice captain of the team, he is sure to take a slot at opening along with senior batter Ishan Kishan. The duo will be tasked to give India quick starts. The middle order is likely to follow a set pattern of Tilak Varma, captain Suryakumar Yadav and wicketkeeper batter Jitesh Sharma. Jitesh will also have to fill in for finishing duties along with Rinku Singh who impressed in the Ireland series and in Asian Games 2023 against Nepal. The lower order will get completed with experienced all-rounder Axar Patel making a comeback. Shivam Dube might have an outside chance of making to in place of Jitesh Sharma, nit Jitesh's presence provides India more flexibility. Rohit Sharma Unlikely to Play T20Is For Team India in Near Future: Report.

The bowling lineup is more settled and has decent International experience. Ravi Bishnoi to take up the role of lead spinner and get some crucial gametime under his belt. The pace attack should have experienced campaigners Prasidh Krishna, Mukesh Kumar and Arshdeep Singh. Arshdeep's form hasn't been the best lately but he brings in the left-arm threat. Mukesh specialises with his yorkers at the death and Prasidh as the middle over enforcer. Avesh Khan, unfortunately might miss out but he is likely to get an opportunity later in the series.

