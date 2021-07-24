Following the conclusion of the One-Day Internationals, India and Sri Lanka will now face each other in a three-game T20I series and the sides will be looking for a winning start in the shorter format of the game. SL vs IND 1st T20I 2021 will be played at the R. Premadasa International cricket stadium in Colombo on July 25, 2021 (Sunday). So ahead of the game, we take a look at India’s likely playing XI vs Sri Lanka in 1st T20I. India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I 2021 Preview: Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need to Know.

India were the better team in the ODI format winning the series 2-1 but Sri Lanka will be high on confidence after winning the third one-day International and will hope to start the T20Is with an upset win against India, who have registered three wins in the last five games between the two sides with one match ending in no result.

Openers: Captain Shikhar Dhawan will retain his place at the top of the order and is likely to be joined by either Prithvi Shaw or Devdutt Padikkal. Shaw has played some blistering knocks in the ODIs but the team management could prefer Padikkal over him, who was brilliant in the IPL.

Middle-Order: Young Ishan Kishan was brilliant in the ODIs and after being rested for the final game is likely to come back at number three. However, with Manish Pandey failing to capitalise on the opportunities given so Suryakumar Yadav could be pushed up the order with Sanju Samson, who is now fully fit, coming into the side.

All-Rounders: The Pandya brothers are expected to be India’s all-rounders in the game with Hardik preferred ahead in the batting order.

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal will be India’s premier spinner in the clash and could be partnered by young Varun Chakravarthy. Bhuvneshwat Kumar will lead the pace attack with Deepak Chahar likely to support him. However, Chetan Sakariya who was great in the IPL and the 3rd ODI could be in contention.

India Likely Playing XI For 1st T20I Against Sri Lanka: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Prithvi Shaw/Devdutt Padikkal, Ishan Kishan (Wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey/Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Varun Chakravarthy/Chetan Sakariya.

