Virat Kohli is a supremely fit cricketer and not many are strangers to this fact. His fitness and speed were on show as he dashed from covers to mid-wicket in no time to field a ball during the India vs Australia 1st ODI at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 17. Kohli sprinted and ran across the field to the mid-wicket region and fielded the ball in the 11th over of the match. As a matter of fact, Kohli got to the ball faster than the fielder, who was stationed at mid-wicket. Virat Kohli Attempts Signature Steps of RRR's Oscar Winner 'Naatu Naatu' Song During IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2023 (Watch Video).

Virat Kohli Dashes From Covers to Mid-Wicket

Virat kohli ran from short cover to mid wicket to stop 2 runs crossing the pitch. He reached before that mid wicket fielder. This guy is unreal🚀.#INDvsAUSpic.twitter.com/1VH61VgJH9 — S (@coverdrve) March 17, 2023

Here's a Pic of His Insane Run

