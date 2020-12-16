India will be playing their first Test match after ten months and skipper Virat Kohli can’t wait to take the field. Taking to Instagram, the second-ranked Test batsman shared a collage of pictures from his recent practice session and expressed his excitement on the eve of the opening Test against Australia. “Excited to be back playing Test cricket Looking forward to a competitive game,” the 32-year-old captioned the merged picture. The talismanic batsman indeed looks in a great frame of mind ahead of the game which are not great signs for Tim Paine’s troop. Fans also flooded the comment section with ‘Best of Luck’ wishes. India vs Australia 1st Test 2020 Preview.

Notably, Kohli is yet to smash a century in 2020, and the Adelaide Test will be his last opportunity to cross the three-figure mark as he’ll miss the remaining three Test matches owing to the expected birth of his first child. Fortunately, the opening game is taking place at the Adelaide Oval where Kohli has played many sensational knocks. He has scored three tons in six Test innings at the venue and will not mind playing another magnificent knock. Meanwhile, let’s look at how Kohli reacted of the Day-Night Test. Virat Kohli Records at Adelaide Ahead of India vs Australia, 1st Test Match 2020.

View Pics!!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

Meanwhile, India have pleasant memories from their last visit down under. They won the Test series 2-1 in 2018/19, but they are set to face a much formidable challenge this time around with Steve Smith and David Warner back in the Aussie set-up. Also, the home Test have emerged victorious in all the seven Pink-Ball Tests they have played. Hence, Virat Kohli’s troop have a job in hand.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 16, 2020 01:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).