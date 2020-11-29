Ind vs Aus Live Score Updates: India and Australia meet in the second One-Day International (ODI) at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Australia leads the three-match series 1-0 after having won the first ODI. While team India will be looking to bounce back and draw level in the series, Australia will be hoping to take an unassailable lead. Stay tuned for IND vs AUS 2nd ODI live score updates. Live Cricket Streaming of IND vs AUS 2nd ODI 2020 on DD Sports, SonyLIV and Sony SIX: Watch Free Live Telecast of India vs Australia on TV, Online and Listen to Live Radio Commentary.

Australia were powered to victory by Aaron Finch and Steve Smith’s century. The duo posted magnificent centuries and guided the home side to mammoth 374 runs. In response, India managed 308 for eight in their allotted 50 overs.

Opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan and Hardik Pandya were the only positive for India in the batting department while rest failed to make a big contribution. Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see whether India retain the same playing XI or make some changes. India vs Australia Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About IND vs AUS 2nd ODI 2020 in Sydney.

India Squad: Mayank Agarwal, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Manish Pandey, Sanju Samson, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, T Natarajan, Shubman Gill.

Australia Squad: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Matthew Wade, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Andrew Tye, Cameron Green, Daniel Sams.