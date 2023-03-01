India (IND) and Australia (AUS) will resume their battle in the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy when they square-off in the third Test, starting from March 1 to 5 at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. The starting time of the match will be 09:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time), meanwhile, the toss will be held at 09:00 AM IST. The hosts played some remarkable cricket in first two Test matches to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. With two tests remaining, India will be eyeing yet another win to grab the ticket to World Test Championship Final scheduled later this year. IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, 3rd Test 2023: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India vs Australia BGT Cricket Match in Indore.

India will start of favourites in the upcoming Test match owing to some resolute performances by its test specialist all-rounders, Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin in previous two matches. Axar Patel, who is having an incredible tournament with the bat so far, also joined this club of spectacular all-rounders. Ravindra Jadeja returned to international cricket after nearly six months of break due to injury and the spin-wizard cum class-batter couldn't have asked for any better comeback. Jadeja bagged player of the match in both the Test matches of the ongoing series after delivering with both ball and bat. The star all-rounder will be once again key to India in the upcoming third test.

Losing first two test matches in line, on top of that within a three days play both of them, is something Aussies will find difficult to digest for long. However, with what is in hand, the visitors will aim to focus on making a strong comeback under the leadership of stand-in captain Steve Smith and a avoid third defeat in a row. Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Other Indian Cricket Team Players Train Hard Ahead of IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2023 in Indore (See Pics).

When Is IND vs AUS Third Test 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue

The IND vs AUS Third Test 2023 will be played at Holkar Stadium in Indore, Madhya Pradesh starting from March 01. The starting time of the match will be 09:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 09:00 PM IST.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of IND vs AUS Third Test 2023?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for India vs Australia Test Series 2023 and they will provide the Live Telecast of IND vs AUS Third Test match in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Network Channels to get the Live action of IND vs AUS Third Test 2023 in India.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of IND vs AUS Third Test 2023?

Disney+Hotstar, the OTT platform of Star Network will provide the Live Streaming of the India vs Australia Test Series 2023 in India. Fans can watch the Live Streaming of India vs Australia third Test 2023 on Disney+Hotstar app or website (with a premium subscription)

