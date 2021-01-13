Reeling with the injury woes, Team India have been reduced to a second-string team ahead of their fourth and final Test against Australia at the Gabba in Brisbane. As many as six players namely Ravindra Jadeja, KL Rahul, Hanuma Vihari, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav have been ruled out of the Test series due to injuries. Adding on the misery, Rishabh Pant, Mayank Agarwal and Ravichandran Ashwin’s are also not entirely fit. Hence, picking a potent playing XI will be a jolting task for stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane and the Indian team management. India Likely Playing XI for 4th Test: T Natarajan Set to Make Debut.

As mentioned above, Rishabh Pant is not fully fit as he sustained an elbow injury in the third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground. However, despite the wound, he took the Aussie bowlers by storm in the fourth innings, scoring a quick-fire 97. Unfortunately, his injured elbow will not allow him to keep wickets in Brisbane. Hence, Wriddhiman Saha walks in straight to the playing XI. Nevertheless, Pant can still feature in the last game. As we discuss the team selection, let’s look at the reasons why both Pant and Saha should play the final game. Virender Sehwag Ready to Come Out of Retirement for IND vs AUS 4th Test.

1. Injury Woes: With Ravindra Jadeja, Hanuma Vihari and KL Rahul ruled out of the series, Team India don’t have any specialist middle-order batsmen in the bench. While visitors still have services of Mayank Agarwal and Prithvi Shaw, both batsmen are openers by nature. Hence, Pant – who has looked brilliant in his three innings so far – deserves a place in the team as a pure batsman. Moreover, he would be the only left-handed batsman in the line-up

2. Wriddhiman Saha’s A Seasoned Wicket-Keeper – While Saha’s batting record has always been under the scanner, his prowess as a wicket-keeper is highly appreciated. We saw how Tim Paine’s mistakes behind the stumps took the game away from Australia. This is also Saha’s third tour down under, and he would be determined to make a mark in Brisbane.

Meanwhile, the four-match series is poised at 1-1 after the first three games. India indeed have many positives to take out from the historic draw in the third Test but competing with a depleted line-up would be a jolting task. Aussies, on the other hand, would be gutted with the result at SCG and would be determined to win the fourth game which gets underway on January 15.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 13, 2021 02:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).