India National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: India are currently clashing with defending Cricket World Cup champions Australia in a much-awaited three-match IND vs AUS 2025 ODI series. After losing the first ODI, they will take on Australia in Adelaide on Thursday, October 23. The Adelaide Oval Stadium in Adelaide will host the IND vs AUS 2nd ODI 2025 and it gets underway at 9:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). You can check the India National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team match scorecard here. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli has returned to action after a long time but they haven't performed in the first game and got dismissed due to low scores. They will be determined to return to runs and make their case strong ahead of ICC Cricket World Cup 2027. Virat Kohli Sweats Out in Intense Net Session in Adelaide Oval Ahead of IND vs AUS 2nd ODI 2025 (Watch Video).

India had a poor outing with the bat in the rain-curtailed first ODI in Perth. The top order crumbled in front of the likes of Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood. Later Nathan Ellis also made his mark and India struggled to get going. Although Axar Patel, KL Rahul and Nitish Kumar Reddy powered them to a competitive total, it was not enough to put a challenge against Australia. India did well with the ball troubling the likes of Travis Head. But they didn't have enough runs in the bank to put pressure on them. The match in Adelaide is a do or die encounter for India. Shubman Gill will have to make sure his team delivers with the bat and India can level the series and take it in the decide. Australia on the other hand, will be content with their performance and for Mitchell Marsh and co the aim will be to organise their middle order. IND vs AUS 2nd ODI 2025: Will Virat Kohli Continue His Magical Run at Adelaide Oval?

India National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team Squads:

India National Cricket Team: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul(w), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Dhruv Jurel, Prasidh Krishna

Australia National Cricket Team: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Matthew Short, Matt Renshaw, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe(w), Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Starc, Xavier Bartlett, Josh Hazlewood, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann.