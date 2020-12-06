Hardik Pandya, Shikhar Dhawan and T Natarajan shone as India defeated Australia by six wickets in the second and penultimate T20I of the series. With this triumph, the visitors also clinch the three-match series 2-0. Chasing a mountain of 195 at SCG, India got off to a stellar start with openers Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul raining boundaries and sixes. Dhawan went on to score a brilliant fifty before skipper Virat Kohli took over the mantle of run-scoring. However, the Hero of the night proved to be Hardik Pandya who played a staggering knock under pressure. The dasher scored 42 off 22 balls as India cross the line with two balls to spare. India vs Australia 2nd T20I Highlights.

Earlier in the day, Indian skipper Virat Kohli opted to bowl after winning the toss at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). The decision didn’t look brilliant at first with stand-in skipper Matthew Wade and D’Arcy going after the bowlers from the outset. The former scored a half-century before passing the baton to Steve Smith who played another significant knock in this series. All the Indian bowlers were taken to cleaners except for T Natarajan who just didn’t bowl an economical spell but also took two crucial wickets. Australia eventually posted a challenging total of 194-5 which didn’t prove to be enough. Meanwhile, let’s look at how netizens reacted to India’s victory. Virat Kohli Once Again Drops a Catch! Indian Captain Trolled With Funny Memes and Jokes.

Hardik Pandya Shines for India!!

Hardik Pandya seals it for #TeamIndia. INDIA WIN by 6 wickets and clinch the T20I series 2-0.#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/Hx3YfmukEr — BCCI (@BCCI) December 6, 2020

Series Sealed!!

Hardik Pandya - what an MVP. Scored 42 runs in just 21 balls, finished the game with 2 sixes in the final over. What a win for India, they've sealed the T20i series as well now. pic.twitter.com/eCZlyAlfS5 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 6, 2020

Celebrations!!

Natarajan's Dream Run!!

T Natarajan Bowling figure In This Australia Tour 2020/21 :- •3rd ODI: 10-1-70-2 •1st T20I: 4-0-30-3 •2nd T20I: 4-0-20-2 This is Incredible bowling Performance by Nattu.!! #Natarajan #indvsausT20 pic.twitter.com/nQleURJ6Yg — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) December 6, 2020

Great Hitting!!

Winning Six!!

New Hitman!!

With the series being in India’s grasp, the third and final encounter will be a dead rubber. The third and final T20I will be played at SCG itself on December 8 (Tuesday). Regular Australian skipper Aaron Finch might get back in action while not many changes are expected in the Indian team.

