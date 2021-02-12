After losing the first Test match by a massive 227-runs against England, Virat Kohli and men are all set to take on England in the second Test match from February 13, 2021. The best part about the game is that the Chepauk Stadium will once again welcome fans at 50 per cent occupancy. The fans turned out to the ticket windows in huge numbers to get the tickets. Virat Kohli and men will be looking to make a comeback in the Test series. Now, ahead of the second Test, we shall have a look at the weather report for all the five days. We shall also have a look at the pitch report for the game, but that is in the latter part of the article. India vs England 2nd Test 2021 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need to Know About IND vs ENG in Chennai.

So the weekend will offer clear weather and the temperature will be around 30-degree maximum and 20-degree minimum. Both Saturdays and Sundays will offer similar climatic conditions. For the remaining three days, we shall have the temperature being on 31 degrees Celcius and about 20-21 degree Celcius on the minimum side. The best part is that rains will stay away from the game and the fans can enjoy full match. Now let’s have a look at the snapshot of the weather below:

Weather report for Chennai (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Pitch report:

It is widely reported that the pitch curators will be using black soil and thus it is said that the deck will be less favourable for the batsmen. The spinners will come into play a bit earlier.

