India returned to England in 1936, four years after their first Test tour. This time they played three Tests, at Lord's, Old Trafford, and The Oval. They lost both the first and third Tests by 9 wickets, but Mushtaq Ali and Vijay Merchant batted brilliantly to draw the second. India vs England series part 1: India's first ever Test match, 1932

India were bowled out for 203 at Old Trafford and conceded a first-innings lead of 368. Defeat was imminent, but India were 190 for no loss at stumps on the penultimate day, Mushtaq (112) having scored the first overseas Test hundred by an Indian. Merchant (114) became the second on the last morning. The pair added 203, and India finished on 390/5. India vs England series part 2: India host a Test series, 1933/34

However, the tour was marred by controversies largely due to the captain, the Maharajkumar of Vizianagram, commonly referred to as Vizzy. An ordinary cricketer, Vizzy had acquired the post through a long, convoluted scheme. He created factions inside the team, and even sent Lala Amarnath back home before the latter could play a Test match.

These were India's last Test matches before the Second World War.

