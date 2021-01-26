A year and a half after India's first ever Test match, at Lord's in 1932, England paid a return visit to India. They played three Tests this time, at the Bombay Gymkhana, Eden Gardens, and Chepauk. England won the first Test by 9 wickets and the third by 202 runs, but India managed to draw the second Test match. India vs England series part 1: India's first ever Test match, 1932

The first Test is immortalised by a hundred from debutant Lala Amarnath. Trailing by 219, India were 21/2 when captain CK Nayudu joined Amarnath at the crease. Amarnath scored a hundred in under two hours. When he left the ground, women from the enclosure showered jewellery on him.

England scored 403 in the second Test before bowling out India for 247. It was a three-day Test match, so the margin for a follow-on was 150, and India had to bat again. This time they got 237. With 59 and 57, Dr Dilawar Hussain top-scored in each innings on his debut. England needed only 82 to win, but there was no time to get these runs.

But India ran out of steam in the third Test despite Amar Singh's 7/86 in the first innings – at that point the best figures by an Indian in Test cricket. India crumbled against Hedley Verity, who took 23 wickets in 3 Tests at a mere 16.82 apiece.

