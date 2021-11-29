The first Test match between India and New Zealand at the Green Park in Lucknow is turning out to be quite an interesting contest. In this article, we shall be bringing live updates to you about the game. But before that, let's have a quick look at how the game panned out to be on Day 4 of the match. The visitors, New Zealand who is currently batting and they lost an early wicket in the form of Will Young. That was a kind of horrible news that hit the Kiwis camo after the batsman took a little longer to take the DRS. IND vs NZ Stat Highlights 1st Test 2021 Day 4: Kiwis Set Record 284 Runs to Win.

The ball was missing the leg stumps at least by two balls and Tom Latham did not ask his fellow batsman to go upstairs. It was Ravi Ashwin who took got the wicket. At stumps, the scoreboard read 4/1. Both teams will be looking out for a win in this game. India declared the inning on 284 runs. The home team looked in quite a deep trouble when the scoreboard read 51/5. But then Shreyas Iyer took over the reins of the team and played with such a positive intent.

Ravi Chandran Ashwin also scored 32 runs whereas, Wrridhiman Saha battled with his neck pain throughout the innings and notched up 61 runs. Axar Patel brought up 28 runs. India declared the innings when the light started fading away and that's when Kiwis walked in to bad. For today, stay tuned to this space for more updates.