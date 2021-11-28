With the match hanging in the balance, India and New Zealand will resume the action on day 4 of the 1st Test. The IND vs NZ clash will be played at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur on November 28, 2021 (Sunday). India lead the match by 63 runs heading into the penultimate day of the encounter. Meanwhile, fans searching for IND vs NZ 1st Test 2021 Day 4 live streaming can scroll down below. India vs New Zealand 1st Test 2021 Day 3 Stat Highlights: Axar Patel Shines With Five-Wicket Haul.

India were brilliant on the third day of the game as after a 150-run stand between Tom Latham and Will Young they managed to pick up the remaining wickets for just 99 runs, taking a first innings lead. Axar Patel was once again sensational as he registered his fifth five-wicket haul in the longest format in only his fourth game. However, Kyle Jamieson game New Zealand an early breakthrough in the final overs of the day as India end the play on 14/1.

When is India vs New Zealand, 1st Test, Day 4? Know Date, Time and Venue

India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 4 will be played at the Green Park International Stadium in Kanpur on November 28, 2021 (Sunday). The game has a scheduled start time of 09:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of India vs New Zealand, 1st Test, Day 4 on TV?

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of the IND vs NZ Test series 2021 in India and will be telecasting the games live on its channels, Fans can tune into Star Sports channels to watch India vs New Zealand 1st Test match Day 4 telecast on their TV sets.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of India vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 4?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform for Star Sports, will provide the live streaming of the IND vs NZ Test series 2021 on online platforms in India. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to India vs New Zealand 1st Test match Day 4 online.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 28, 2021 08:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).