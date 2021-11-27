Team India will be happy with their display on Day 3 of the 1st Test against New Zealand in Kanpur as they managed to take a first-innings lead as the hosts end the play on 14/1 and are 63 runs ahead in the game. It was a day dominated by the spinners, predominantly Axar Patel, who again registered s five-wicket haul in Tests. Meanwhile, here are some stats from IND vs NZ 1st Test Day 3. India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day Highlights.

New Zealand openers, Tom Latham and Will Young have a stern test to the Indian bowlers as they registered a 150-run partnership. But once the hosts were able to break their resistance, things got easier as Ajinkya Rahane’s men managed to bowl out the Kiwis and take a first-innings lead. However, the visitors also managed to sneak in a wicket in the final few overs of the third day and will be aiming to make early breakthroughs on the penultimate day.

IND vs NZ 1st Test Day 3 Stat Highlights

# Axar Patel registered his fifth five-wicket haul in Tests

# Axar Patel (5) has the joint-second most five-wicket hauls in Test in first four matches

# Axar Patel is the first left-arm spinner to take five five-wicket hauls in a calendar year in Test cricket in India

# Kyle Jamieson became the fastest New Zealand bowler to register 50th Test wicket

# Tom Latham-Will Young are sixth New Zealand pair to record 150+ opening stand in away Tests

# Tom Latham was the second Kiwi batter to be dismissed stumped in the 90s in Tests

The match is tightly balanced as the play heads into the penultimate day with all three results still on the cards. Both teams will be hopeful of registering a win and move up in the 2021-23 World Test Championship table.

