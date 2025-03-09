The stage is set for the biggest match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 – the final. India national cricket team will be looking to win its third title in the competition while the New Zealand will aim for the second Champions Trophy win. Both sides have been dominating in the 2025 edition of the ICC Champions Trophy with India winning all their matches to reach the final, whereas New Zealand’s only loss came against the Men in blue. As Rohit Sharma and co will be ready for the battle against Mitchell Santner’s team, here are five factors that could decide the winner of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 between India and New Zealand. India vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final: INR 5000 Crore Bets Placed on Mega Fixture as Delhi Police Take Action – Report.

Fitness and fielding on a hot day

Prepare as much as you can for the Final, you can’t predict and control the ‘natural’ forces that impact on the matches. Since the match is being played in Dubai, temperatures will be one of the major factors. As per the weather reports, temperature is expected to reach 34 degrees Celsius. Even though team now a days has special practices and uses special gear to counter the heat, how they cope with the weather will play a big role in the game.

As seen so far in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, both India and New Zealand have some of the fittest players and finest fielders. A great effort can claim a ‘Big’ wicket and even restrict the twos into ones as the fielding side. Taking every half chance presented and pouncing on it will be a vital detail that will decide the outcome of the game.

Indian Spin Quartet vs New Zealand Batters

India’s road to victory had many star performers, but effect of Indian spinners cant be overlooked. Even the New Zealand coach Gary Stead conceded that Chakaravarthy is someone they'll have to have precise plans against. The spinners have not only contributed with wickets but kept the opposition in check. From Rohit Sharma to Kane Williamson: Players Who Might Retire After India vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final.

Other than Varun Chakaravarthy India has an experienced trio to dictate the outcome of the match – Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, and Kuldeep Yadav. Importantly Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja has been handy with the bat also.

Santner-Bracewell Combo against India Batting Order

While India has opted for four spinners, New Zealand itself has its duo terrorizing the opponents. Mitchell Santner has been a master in CT 2025, while Bracewell has provided great support to him. The New Zealand captain has taken 16 wickets from 10 ODIs this year and even restricted the opposition run flow. Just a reminder- Santner also had a memorable Test match against India in Pune last year, picking 13 wickets.

Matt Henry’s ‘Availability’

Surprisingly it’s a seamer who is leading wicket taker in the ‘spinner-dominated’ tournament. New Zealand’s Matt Henry took 10 wickets taker in the 2025 Champions and more importantly he has a great record against India. But his availability is questionable following a shoulder injury while fielding during the semi-final against South Africa. While Kiwis are sweating on his fitness, return from shoulder injury will be a mega task. New Zealand have two other high-quality seamers in Will O'Rourke and Kyle Jamieson as well as backups like Nathan Smith and Jacob Duffy but filling in for Henry will be a huge ask. India vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final: Fans Troll IPL Team LSG As Franchise Replaces KL Rahul by Rishabh Pant in Poster Wishing Men in Blue for Summit Clash Against Kiwis.

Rachin Ravindra’s Dismissal – Turning Point in Any Match?

Questions about New Zealand bating form? – look at Rachin Ravindra’s score. The left handed opener has been in a rich vein of form. The batter is not just ‘slogging’ the deliveries but quality of his shots combined with strike-rate makes him a dangerous ‘match winner’. With two hundreds in the competition, Rachin Ravindra currently second on the list of top run-getters, just one behind Ben Duckett's 227. Luckily for India, his only failed innings in the tournament came against Men in Blue in the league match Hardik Pandya got the left-hander to upper cut a short ball to deep third which handed Rohit Sharma and co a massive advantage in the match.

