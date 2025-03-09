In the past couple of months, many big names have formally announced their retirement from the ODI format of cricket. While the biggest name, Australia national cricket team captain Steve Smith announced his retirement after their journey in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 came to an end, star all-rounder Marcus Stoinis quit even before the tournament began. With big names calling it an end, speculations of aged stars from both India and New Zealand retiring after the IND vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final is the talk of the town. Will Rohit Sharma Retire After ICC Champions Trophy 2025? Team India Vice-Captain Shubman Gill Opens Up on Speculations Ahead of IND vs NZ Final.

Several India national cricket team and New Zealand national cricket team stars in their ICC Champions Trophy 2025 squad are aging above 30 years, with some even having poor form. While some players do have little cricket left in them, some might need to finally make way for the world-class young prospects so that their teams can plan well ahead of the 2027 ICC ODI World Cup. On that note, let's have a look at a few players who could retire after the India vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final match.

Players Who Might Retire From ODIs After IND vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final

Kane Williamson

Former captain of the New Zealand cricket team, Kane Williamson has remained one of the best batters of the side, even at the age of 34. He scored a century in the semi-final and had an 81-run knock in the match against India. But, before that, he had two single-digit scores and has sometimes struggled to play long innings. While he remains a big asset to the team, the gentleman might bid adieu to the format to make way for new batters ahead to strengthen the team before the 2027 ICC ODI World Cup. Steve Smith Retires From ODIs: A Look at Australian Star Batsman's Stats and Records in One-Day Internationals As He Announces Retirement.

Ravindra Jadeja

The star all-rounder has been a regular in Team India for over a decade. He has proved to be irreplaceable over the years, managing quick knocks with the bat and also breaking partnerships with the ball in the middle overs. He has featured in over 200 ODIs, but being 36-years-old now he might also think about retiring from the format. He retired from T20Is after the 2024 T20 World Cup triumph, and a strong possibility of something similar after the India vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final can't be ruled out either. With Ravindra Jadeja retired or sidelined, Team India can think of plenty of options to try and select in the process of preparation for the 2027 ICC ODI World Cup. India vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About IND vs NZ CT Cricket Match in Dubai.

Mohammed Shami

India cricket team has many quality pacers to choose from, but hardly anyone has been as effective as Mohammed Shami in ICC tournaments. The player has played in 107 ODIs so far, picking 205 wickets. But being aged 34, he suffering from injuries and has recently recovered from one to represent India in the Champions Trophy. Shami has a five-wicket and a three-wicket haul in the ongoing tournament, but at 34 a pacer lacks the physicality to perform at peak. Team India should think of trying other pacers alongside Bumrah for preparations for the ODI World Cup two years later.

Rohit Sharma

Captain Rohit Sharma led India to the 2024 ODI World Cup win and retired immediately after that from the T20I format, shocking a billion. But since then, his form in the other formats has been off. Rumours of Indian cricket having plans to move ahead without him are strong. Therefore, rumours of him retiring after India vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final match are strong. If he leaves the podium, the Men in Blue might be led by now vice-captain Shubman Gill. Rohit Sharma Becomes First and Only Captain to Take His Side into Finals of Four Consecutive ICC Men’s Tournaments.

Rohit Sharma has been one of the best batters India has seen. Representing India in ODIs since 2007, the Hitman has played 272 ODIs to date, scoring 11092 runs, striking 32 centuries and 57 half-centuries. He holds an exceptional average of 48.64 and a strike-rate of 92.81 in ODIs. His retirement would draw end of an era. Rohit Sharma is also the only batsman with three double centuries in ODIs.

