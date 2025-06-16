The 13th edition of the ICC Women's ODI Cricket World Cup is all set to begin on September 30. The ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 will be hosted in India, where eight nations will lock horns against each other in 31 matches to determine the winner. While most matches are set to be held in the Indian cities of Bengaluru, Guwahati, Indore, and Visakhapatnam, India's neighbours Pakistan will be playing all their matches in Colombo, Sri Lanka. As per ESPNCricInfo, The high-profile IND vs PAK ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 match is scheduled to be held on October 5 in Colombo. IND vs ENG 2025: India Test Captain Shubman Gill Opens Up on Rohit Sharma-Virat Kohli’s Test Captaincy Ahead of England Series (Watch Video).

Pakistan women's national cricket team will be playing all their matches at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka after it was decided that Pakistan would not travel to India for tournaments in the near future after India abstained from playing their ICC Champions Trophy 2025 matches in Pakistan, the host country for that event. The Indian cricket team had played all their matches in Dubai for the eight-nation tournament. It has also been decided that the semi-finals and the grand finale of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 will also be played at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo if Pakistan qualify for the same.

Pakistan women's team will face Bangladesh on October 2, England (on October 15), New Zealand (on October 18), South Africa (on October 21) and Sri Lanka (on October 24), alongside India on October 5, all matches in Colombo. India women's national cricket team will kick-start the campaign against Sri Lanka at the iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on September 30.

