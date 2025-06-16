One of the greatest Indian cricketers of all time, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, is known for being highly elusive off the field, which has created a sense of mystery around the former India captain. Dhoni mostly tends to his agricultural hobbies since taking international retirement in 2019, and is often seen visiting mountains away from the hustle and bustle of the city. However, rumours floating around suggest that Dhoni, along with his wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva, are planning to move to New Zealand, with his Indian Premier League (IPL) career nearing the end of its illustrious run. MS Dhoni Inducted Into ICC Hall of Fame 2025; Three-Time ICC Title-Winning Captain Becomes 11th Indian Cricketer To Join Elite List.

KRK Claims MS Dhoni Shifting To New Zealand

Kamaal Rashid Khan is known for his outrageous claims about Indian celebrities and has once again posted a massive revelation about MS Dhoni. KRK via his X post, maintains that Dhoni is shifting to New Zealand, following in the footsteps of ace batter Virat Kohli and actor Vivek Oberoi. Kohli is allegedly moving to England, while the Bollywood actor has shifted base to Dubai.

KRK's Bold Claim

Dhoni is shifting to New Zealand. Virat is shifting to London. Vivek Oberoi has shifted to Dubai. India Main Dhakke Khaane Ke Liye Hain Bhakts.🤪 — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) June 15, 2025

Another Tweet Claiming MS Dhoni Moving To New Zealand

In another tweet, a user has revealed the reason behind Dhoni's move to New Zealand, which is due to his daughter Ziva. The user claims that Sakshi wishes to maintain family privacy, which is tough in India, where Dhoni is treated like a demi-god, and wants their daughter Ziva to study in New Zealand.

Ziva's Future Behind Move To NZ?

🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨 MS DHONI IS DECIDE TO SHIFTING IN A NEW ZEALAND..💔 DUE TO FAMILY PRIVACY AND ZIVA STUDY IN NEW ZEALAND.😮 SAKSHI DHONI FORCE TO MS DHONI SIFTING IN NEW ZEALAND..🇳🇿♥️ #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/rhLWIfdc3F — India matters (@Indiamattars12) June 15, 2025

MS Dhoni Talking About New Zealand

Interestingly, Dhoni has expressed his liking for New Zealand in past interviews. Ahead of IPL 2025, Dhoni talked about one of the places he would like to wake up in is New Zealand, which the former India captain deems the safest. What is ICC Hall of Fame? How and When A Player is Inducted? Know All Details After MS Dhoni’s Induction.

MS Dhoni Opens Up On New Zealand

Dhoni's future in IPL is unknown, with his last season with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) going decent, which saw the former India captain lead the franchise after Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out midway due to injury.

