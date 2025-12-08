Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli has entered a new phase in his entrepreneurial journey by partnering with Agilitas Sports, marking a major shift for his lifestyle-athleisure brand One8. This move also signifies the end of his eight-year association with global sportswear giant PUMA, under which One8 originally grew into one of India’s best-selling athlete-led brands. Kohli’s decision reflects his long-term vision of building a homegrown sportswear powerhouse driven by Indian expertise, manufacturing strength, and deeper personal involvement. Virat Kohli Confirms Availability to DDCA, Ace India Batter Set To Play Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025–26: Sources.

Virat Kohli Starts New Association With Agilitas Sports

Today marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter straight from my heart. A new journey begins for one8 and Agilitas, driven by purpose and ambition. Taking one8 home to Agilitas. pic.twitter.com/mZDoKitq2c — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 8, 2025

Kohli Ends PUMA Deal to Build One8 with Agilitas Sports

Virat Kohli was associated with PUMA since 2017 through a landmark endorsement agreement that was reportedly worth over ₹110 crore. Under this partnership, PUMA helped launch and retail the One8 product line, which soon became a favourite among consumers in the athleisure and lifestyle category. Despite being offered a massive renewal reportedly valued around ₹300 crore, Kohli chose not to extend the partnership.

Instead, he has invested significantly in Agilitas Sports, acquiring nearly 1.94% stake as part of his commitment to reposition One8 as an independent, Indian-led global brand. By transferring One8’s operations to Agilitas, Kohli aims to build a complete ecosystem for design, manufacturing, branding, and retail under one roof — something he believes will help the brand scale more sustainably and innovatively.

Agilitas and One8: A New Vision for an Indian Sportswear Brand

Agilitas Sports, founded by former PUMA India CEO Abhishek Ganguly, brings strong industry experience and manufacturing capabilities to the table. The company has also acquired major footwear manufacturing units and secured global licensing partnerships, strengthening its ability to expand One8 across categories. Virat Kohli Visits Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Temple in Andhra Pradesh's Simhachalam Following IND vs SA 3rd ODI 2025 at Visakhapatnam (Watch Video).

Under this new alliance, One8 is expected to undergo a brand revamp, expand its footwear and apparel lines, and increase retail presence across India and international markets. Kohli sees this partnership as a step toward creating a global-standard Indian sportswear brand that blends performance, innovation, and affordability.

