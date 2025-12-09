In India, the paparazzi culture is slowly becoming a menace, with celebrities rarely having a private moment, as cameras hound them from every possible angle. Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya has hit out at the paparazzi, who clicked rumoured girlfriend Maheika Sharma's videos and photographs taken outside a Bandra restaurant in Mumbai, where the paps filmed the model at a rather uncultured angle, which irked the star all-rounder. Pandya took to Instagram, urging media personnel to be more mindful and not turn a 'private moment into cheap sensationalism'. The Indian star player stated that getting papped is a part of social life, but asked the media to show respect and maintain boundaries. Fact Check: Did Hardik Pandya, His Rumoured Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma and Son Agastya Pose Together? Here’s the Truth Behind Viral Pic.

Hardik Pandya Hits Out At Paparazzi

Hardik Pandya's Insta Story (Insta@hardikpandya93)

