West Indies have improved significantly in the second test at Port of Spain and have an important day of cricket coming up. India, buoyed by Virat Kohli’s century, managed to score 438 runs in the first innings. The lower middle order played a significant role in the visitors getting to this total and it could have been a bit higher had the tail not gotten out cheaply. The West Indies side, which folded out without any resistance in the last game, have shown great composure so far. They have hardly presented any opportunity to the Indian team and closed the day at 86/1, on par with their game plan. West Indies versus India Day 3 streams at FanCode app and will be telecasted on DD Sports from 7:30 pm IST. ‘Before the Match..’ Virat Kohli’s Young Fan Reveals Giving India's Star Batsman ‘Good Luck Charm’ Prior to His 29th Test Hundred in IND vs WI 2nd Test 2023 (Watch Video).

Ishan Kishan was left disappointed after he managed just 25 in innings despite scoring a few shorts early on. It needed fifties from Ravi Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja for India to go past 400 in their first innings. They must bowl with vigour now, with the West Indies side looking like they have started to value their wickets with no false shots being played.

Tagenarine Chanderpaul’s wicket was the only one to fall for the West Indies and Kraigg Brathwaite and Kirk McKenzie look solid out there in the middle. The home side are scoring at a run rate of just 2, which need to change if they are to have any hopes of making a comeback into the game. The confidence should return to the fold once they start scoring a few boundaries. Believe it or Not, Both Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar Scored Their 29th Test Century at Same Venue.

India vs West Indies 2nd Test 2023 Day 3 Free Live Telecast (TV Channels in India)

DD Sports has the telecast rights of India vs West Indies 2023. So, fans looking to watch IND vs WI second Test on TV will have to tune into DD Sports to catch the action. The IND vs WI free live telecast of the Test match will not only be available on DD Sports for DD FreeDish users but on DTH and DTT platforms as well. Virat Kohli Surpasses Brian Lara to Score Most Test Centuries While Batting at No 4, Achieves Feat During IND vs WI 2nd Test 2023.

India vs West Indies 2nd Test 2023 Day 3 Free Live Streaming Online

Fans will have two options to watch the IND vs WI live streaming online of the x2nd Test 2023. While JioCinema will provide the free live streaming online of IND vs WI, FanCode will provide live streaming, but fans will have to pay the subscription fee. On JioCinema mobile app and website, fans will watch the IND vs WI live streaming online for free. This test match has not generated much buzz so far and it will take a special effort from both these teams to change that perception.

