Virat Kohli scoring runs is something that brings joy to all his fans! A number of them present at the Queen's Park Oval got to experience that first hand when the star India batter smashed his 29th Test century on Day 2 of the second Test against West Indies. In a video shared by the BCCI on social media, fans can be seen pouring out their admiration and appreciation for Kohli after his knock and one of them included a young boy who shared that he gave the former captain a card before the match, which could have been a 'good luck charm' for him. Kohli, on Friday, became the first cricketer to score a century in his 500th international match. Virat Kohli Surpasses Brian Lara to Score Most Test Centuries While Batting at No 4, Achieves Feat During IND vs WI 2nd Test 2023.

Watch Video Here:

Trinidad experienced a majestic Virat Kohli hundred ...👏 ...and the joy in the stands knew no bounds ☺️#TeamIndia | #WIvIND | @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/xmZcEek0ee — BCCI (@BCCI) July 22, 2023

