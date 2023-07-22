The second day of the second Test between India and West Indies saw Virat Kohli producing a phenomenal display to score his 29th Test century, overall his 76th. The Indian batsman reached the mark on day two of the second Test. The century also brought relevance for the cricketer as this he was playing in his 500th international match for India across all formats. He thus is now the fourth Indian to touch the mark after MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar, and, Rahul Dravid. Virat Kohli Becomes First Cricketer to Score A Hundred in His 500th International Match, Twitterati React.

Kohli smashed his 29th century when he hit a boundary against West Indies bowler Shannon Gabriel and entered an elite list of players who have scored the most centuries at the number four spot in Tests. The 34-year-old successfully took the over the baton from Sachin Tendulkar and perfectly eased into the role of number four batsman.

After scoring his 29th Test ton, India’s run-machine Virat Kohli surpassed West Indies legend Brian Lara, who has 24 tons to his name in the fourth position. With this, he is now just behind Sachin Tendulkar, Jacques Kallis, and, Mahela Jayawardene.

