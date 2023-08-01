West Indies made their comeback in style in the second game versus a much-changed Indian team to level the three-game ODI series 1-1. The win was their first in the fifty-over format since 2019 and it was impressive considering the team did it under a lot of pressure of a do-or-die contest. The Indian team have a lot of questions left unanswered considering the fifty-over World Cup is just a few months away. The stable playing eleven is still not finalized and the team management has opted for a lot of changes of late which has proved to be disruptive. Expect some major changes in the final ODI as well for the visitors. West Indies versus India will be telecasted on DD Sports and streamed on the FanCode app from 7:00 pm. India Likely Playing XI for 3rd ODI vs West Indies: Check Predicted Indian 11 for Cricket Match in Trinidad.

Virat Kohli is likely to face West Indies in the third game with talks of him missing the match gaining momentum in the build-up to it. Skipper Rohit Sharma is also all set to lead the team in the series decider. The problem for India has been their middle-order with the likes of Surya Kumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya failing with the bat. Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan managed some runs in the last match but it was not enough at the end.

Shai Hope was the leading run-scorer for the West Indies once again in their famous win and the hosts need their skipper to fire once again. Keacy Carty and Kyle Mayers also contributed with the bat and their confidence will be up. Romario Shepherd and Gudakesh Motie bagged six wickets between them in the second ODI and the duo will be looking to carry the good run. ‘This Is Only Series Before Asia Cup, World Cup..’ Ravindra Jadeja Defends Team India’s Experimentation Ahead of 3rd ODI vs West Indies.

India vs West Indies 3rd ODI 2023 Free Live Telecast (TV Channels in India)

DD Sports has the telecast rights of India vs West Indies 2023. So, fans looking to watch IND vs WI ODI match on TV will have to tune into DD Sports to catch the action in Hindi and English commentary. The IND vs WI 3rd ODI 2023 free live telecast will not only be available on DD Sports for DD FreeDish users but on DTH and DTT platforms as well. DD Bangla, DD Yadagiri, DD Saptagiri, DD Chandana, DD Podhigai, and DD National (Bhojpuri) will also provide the IND vs WI 2nd ODI 2023 live telecast. Virat Kohli Becomes Fielder With Joint-Fourth Most Catches in ODI History, Achieves Feat During IND vs WI 1st ODI 2023.

India vs West Indies 3rd ODI 2023 Free Live Streaming Online

Fans will have two options to watch the IND vs WI live streaming online of the 3rd ODI 2023. While JioCinema will provide the free live streaming online of IND vs WI, FanCode will provide live streaming, but fans will have to pay the subscription fee. On JioCinema mobile app and website, fans will get to watch the IND vs WI live streaming online for free. India should secure an easy win in this game and that should give them the liberty to make some wholesale changes for the final game.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 01, 2023 01:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).