With the series all square, the fifth and final T20I between India and West Indies becomes a must-watch. India were outplayed in the first two matches and trailed 0-2 heading into the third match, facing a must-win situation. But when the chips are down, the champions turn up and it is exactly how India played in the last two T20Is. Suryakumar Yadav paved the way for India’s comeback with a 83-run knock from 44 after a superb bowling effort from Kuldeep Yadav in the third match. And in the fourth, it was a dazzling opening partnership between youngsters Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill that not only took India over the line in a dominant manner but also showed how exciting and bright the future of Indian cricket is, going ahead into next year’s T20 World Cup. Hardik Pandya and his team will have a big opportunity of winning the series and making a statement. India vs West Indies 5th T20I 2023 Free Live Streaming Online on JioCinema and FanCode: Get Free Live TV Telecast of IND vs WI Cricket Match on DD Sports.

West Indies, on the other hand, would rue their bowling effort, which did not let them put pressure on the Indian team in these last two matches. They did not have enough runs on the board in the third game but in the fourth, they were blown away by a wonderful opening partnership between Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal. Come the 5th T20I, West Indies would seek a much more disciplined effort from their bowlers if they hope to bounce back and win the series in Florida. Shimron Hetmyer getting some runs in the last match is a massive positive for the side as well.

Squads

India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Sanju Samson(w), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Umran Malik, Ishan Kishan, Avesh Khan

West Indies Squad: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran(w), Rovman Powell(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy, Oshane Thomas, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Alzarri Joseph