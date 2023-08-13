India have ended the powerplay on a big high, with Tilak Varma taking the attack to Alzarri Joseph. The left-hander, who has been in good form this season, has brought India back into this contest in terms of momentum after they lost both openers cheaply. Alzarri Joseph's first over in the match has yielded 19 runs!
India would look to consolidate with this Suryakumar Yadav-Tilak Varma partnership after the dismissal of both openers. Akeal Hosein has bowled three overs inside the powerplay. Suryakumar though ends the fifth over with a six, showing that if he is there till the end, India can get a big total.
OUT! Another one for Akeal Hosein and this time it is Shubman Gill! The right-hander looked good for his brief stay at the crease but was trapped right in front of the stumps. The umpire gave it out and the ball would have missed the stumps had he reviewed. But he did not review it and walked off. West Indies have dismissed both openers who were on fire yesterday. Shubman Gill lbw b Akeal Hosein 9(9)
OUT! Akeal Hosein has got Yashasvi Jaiswal in the first over of this contest. The left-hander was struck on his hands while playing a sweep and later did connect a reverse sweep. But the dismissal came about when he attempted to hit the ball on the leg side but the ball caught the outer half of the bat. Instead, he offered a simple caught and bowled chance which Hosein did not miss. What a start for West Indies! Yashasvi Jaiswal c and b Akeal Hosein 5(4)
India's Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Sanju Samson(wk), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar
India have won the toss and the Men in Blue will bat first in this fifth and final T20I of the series against West Indies. The series is 2-2 at the moment with India staging a comeback. Hardik Pandya said that India are unchanged from the win over West Indies last match. West Indies have made one change with Roston Chase and Alzarri Joseph coming into the side.
With the series all square, the fifth and final T20I between India and West Indies becomes a must-watch. India were outplayed in the first two matches and trailed 0-2 heading into the third match, facing a must-win situation. But when the chips are down, the champions turn up and it is exactly how India played in the last two T20Is. Suryakumar Yadav paved the way for India's comeback with a 83-run knock from 44 after a superb bowling effort from Kuldeep Yadav in the third match. And in the fourth, it was a dazzling opening partnership between youngsters Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill that not only took India over the line in a dominant manner but also showed how exciting and bright the future of Indian cricket is, going ahead into next year's T20 World Cup. Hardik Pandya and his team will have a big opportunity of winning the series and making a statement.
West Indies, on the other hand, would rue their bowling effort, which did not let them put pressure on the Indian team in these last two matches. They did not have enough runs on the board in the third game but in the fourth, they were blown away by a wonderful opening partnership between Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal. Come the 5th T20I, West Indies would seek a much more disciplined effort from their bowlers if they hope to bounce back and win the series in Florida. Shimron Hetmyer getting some runs in the last match is a massive positive for the side as well.
India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Sanju Samson(w), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Umran Malik, Ishan Kishan, Avesh Khan
West Indies Squad: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran(w), Rovman Powell(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy, Oshane Thomas, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Alzarri Joseph