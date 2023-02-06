India Women is all-set to start their campaign in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023. After heartbreak in the final in the previous edition, the Women in Blue are determined to lift the cup this time. Ahead of their first game in Group B, India will face-off in a warm-up game against Australia Women on Monday, February 6 at Newlands, Cape Town. The practice game between IND-W and AUS-W will kick off at 06:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 05:30 PM IST. India Women are coming out of a shocking loss against South Africa Women in the final of the Tri-Series. This is a crucial fixture despite being a practice match to regain their confidence as well as to settle the final combinations ahead of the first game in the T20 World Cup. ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get T20 Tournament Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

India played with Australia Women recently in a T20 Series at home. Although Australia Women dominated the series even without the presence of skipper Meg Lanning, India Women showed glimpses of competitiveness. Considering Australia's build-up to the tournament, India Women will know that they will have to defeat Australia Women at least once in the tournament if they have to lift the title, Ahead of that meet which can be in a vital knockout game, this match is a good opportunity for India Women to test themselves. Shafali Verma, captain of ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup winning India team, has rejoined with the squad along with Richa Ghosh. Their additions will definitely boost the morale of the team.

When is India vs Australia, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Warm-Up Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

The India vs Australia, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Warm-Up Match will be played at Newlands in Cape Town, South Africa, on February 06 (Monday). The practice clash will start at 06:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 05:30 PM IST. Harmanpreet Kaur Confirms Indian Team to Stay Focused on Clash Against Pakistan Despite Women's Premier League 2023 Auction.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of India vs Australia, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Warm-Up Match?

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 but the live telecast of the India vs Australia Warm-Up Match will not be provided by them. Unfortunately, the live telecast of this game on TV will not be available in India.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of India vs Australia, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Warm-Up Match?

Although the live telecast of the India vs Australia ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Warm-Up Match will not be available for the fans, they might still get the live streaming of the game. It is yet to be confirmed, but the live streaming of the IND-W vs AUS-W Warm-Up match might be available on ICC.tv.

